Banco Santander: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MADRID (AP) — MADRID (AP) — Banco Santander SA (SAN) on Wednesday reported net income of $3.16 billion in its fourth quarter.

The Madrid-based bank said it had earnings of 18 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $15.67 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.67 billion, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.99 billion, or 70 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $62.14 billion.

