BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.9 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $212.5 million, or $6.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $609.9 million.

BancFirst shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $89.96, a rise of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

