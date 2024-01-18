Live Radio
Home » Latest News » BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 18, 2024, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $48.9 million.

The Oklahoma City-based bank said it had earnings of $1.46 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $212.5 million, or $6.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $609.9 million.

BancFirst shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $89.96, a rise of slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BANF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BANF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up