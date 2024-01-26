Badger Meter: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.7 million. On a…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow posted revenue of $182.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $92.6 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $703.6 million.

Badger Meter shares have fallen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 32% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BMI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.