AZZ: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — AZZ Inc. (AZZ) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $26.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The electrical equipment maker posted revenue of $381.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378 million.

AZZ expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion.

AZZ shares have dropped nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $57.07, a rise of 35% in the last 12 months.

