Axos Financial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — Axos Financial (AX) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $151.8 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of $2.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $518.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $352.7 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $247.1 million.

Axos Financial shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $56.78, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AX

