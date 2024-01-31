Axis Capital: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. (AXS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $142.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to $2.94 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.25 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $376.3 million, or $4.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.72 billion.

Axis Capital shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $59.52, a drop of almost 5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AXS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AXS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.