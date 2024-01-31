Avery Dennison: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $143.1…

MENTOR, Ohio (AP) — Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $143.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mentor, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $1.77. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.15 per share.

The maker of office products posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $503 million, or $6.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.36 billion.

Avery Dennison expects full-year earnings in the range of $9 to $9.50 per share.

Avery Dennison shares have declined slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen slightly more than 3%. The stock has climbed slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.

