Auburn National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn National Bancorporation Inc. (AUBN) on Monday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Auburn, Alabama-based bank said it had a loss of $1.14 per share.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.4 million, or 40 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $23.3 million.

Auburn National shares have dropped roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $20.91, a drop of 12% in the last 12 months.

