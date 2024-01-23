Atlantic Union: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings…

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) — Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $56.9 million.

The Glen Allen, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 78 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $289.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $187.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $201.8 million, or $2.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $716.8 million.

Atlantic Union shares have dropped 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 1.5% in the last 12 months.

