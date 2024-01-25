Associated Banc-Corp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $90.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The bank, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, said it had a loss of 62 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $589.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $322.2 million, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $325.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $183 million, or $1.13 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.32 billion.

Associated Banc-Corp shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.88, a decrease of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

