Assisted Living Costs and How to Pay

Aging isn’t just hard on your health — it can be hard on your wallet too. Senior care can cost more than $500,000 per lifetime, according to various estimates.

Being realistic about the cost versus the benefit of senior care services is key. Sure, you or a member of your family could cut your work hours to take care of your aging parent, and that may be the best option. But some seniors might need the care that assisted living facilities provide: help with daily tasks like bathing and dressing, on-site medical staff, socialization and three nutritious meals every day. Having the peace of mind that comes with balancing care needs with other financial and family priorities may be priceless.

With potential bills of this scale, how can you begin budgeting? And importantly, how can you ensure the well-being of yourself or your loved one in an assisted living community? Let’s walk through the basics.

How Much Does Assisted Living Cost?

Assisted living costs are typically paid per month, but the difference between the costs is huge depending on where you live. Market rates start at about $6,000 per month on the East Coast, notes Grace Ferri, chief marketing officer for United Hebrew of New Rochelle, a continuing care retirement community in Westchester County, New York. The national average floats around $4,500 per month, according to Genworth Financial’s 2021 Cost of Care Survey (the most recent data available).

Compare that cost to nursing homes, which cost an average of $7,800 to $9,000 monthly, making assisted living, when medically appropriate, a more economic option.

If you or your loved one prefer in-home care, costs average about $25 to $27 per hour, depending on the requested services and location, says Joanna Fuller-Crawford, CEO of Perfect Care Nursing, an in-home care provider offering skilled and unskilled support in and around metro Atlanta. That amount may be more doable if you only need a few hours of care at a time, but this kind of full-time care can add up.

If any of these potential expenses have you considering moving your loved one to a lower-cost-of-living area for their care, check in with your loved one — and family — first. Discuss which family member is most likely and willing to visit them often or if it might be worth having your senior relocate to that family member’s area.

How much does assisted living cost for a couple?

For couples, assisted living costs are often based on individual living situations. For instance, if one spouse is in assisted living and paying $4,500 per month while the other is maintaining the family home, costs could add up. In that scenario, it may be more cost-effective for both spouses to live in assisted living.

If a couple is living together in assisted living, they may be able to share the rent cost. However, depending on the services each requires, additional costs may vary.

What Is and Is Not Included in Assisted Living Costs

Assisted living costs include:

— Room and board.

— Housekeeping services.

— Social, educational and physical activities at the facility.

Depending on the community, costs may also include assistance with activities of daily living, such as dressing and medication management, transportation (to doctor appointments, grocery stores and other destinations) and laundry services.

Assisted living costs often do not include:

— Phone and internet services.

— Personal supplies, such as incontinence care and toiletries.

— Some personal grooming, such as hairstyling or salon-like services, including nail care.

Does Medicare Pay for Assisted Living?

Unfortunately, no. Medicare, the government-run health care insurance plan for people ages 65 and over, as well as some low-income individuals and those with certain disabilities, does not cover the costs of long-term care. That includes most assisted living, nursing home or long-term care facility costs.

Specifically, Medicare doesn’t cover custodial (or non-medical) care, such as bathing and other activities of daily living. These are the very tasks most people need help with in assisted living, says Diane Omdahl, Wisconsin-based co-founder and president of 65 Incorporated and author of “Medicare for You: A Smart Person’s Guide.” What Medicare does cover, to some degree, is home health and aide services, such as physical or occupational therapy or skilled nursing services ordered by a physician after a hospital stay.

Medicare Advantage, offered through private insurers, may help cover some custodial care costs, but you will need to explore specific plans.

How to Finance Assisted Living

Steve Jorgenson, CEO and president of Solterra Companies in Scottsdale, Arizona, recommends that you research all the available payment options, including:

— Financing.

— Medicaid.

— Long-term care insurance.

— Private health insurance.

— Social programs, such as PACE, SHIP, Veterans Affairs or Social Security Disability Insurance.

Sue Johansen, a San Francisco-based executive vice president with A Place for Mom, a senior advisory service, also suggests consulting with an advisor about how to pay the hefty costs of assisted living or using a trust attorney.

How to Pay for Assisted Living With No Money

The costs of elderly care can be an enormous burden on seniors and their families. With the median stay at about 22 months, according to the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, and that average cost of $4,500 per month, assisted living costs could come out to $99,000 annually.

Assisted living residents typically pay at least some assisted living costs out of pocket with their own savings and retirement income or with financial assistance from their adult children.

Selling your home will help, but you will have to pay off any remaining mortgage on the house first. You could also consider a reverse mortgage, which involves selling your home back to the bank and collecting monthly payments while you continue to live there. This property needs to be your principal residence, and you can’t be delinquent on any payments or taxes. You will also need to comply with eligibility requirements, such as a credit check.

Factors That Determine the Cost of Assisted Living

The three main factors that go into the price of assisted living are:

— How much assistance the individual requires.

— The types of amenities or luxury experiences the community is offering.

— The location of the facility.

When you’re deciding on a community, some questions to ask about pricing include:

— How much does pricing vary by room type or floor plan?

— Are there pricing tiers structured around the level of care?

— Are there annual pricing increases, and how much are the increases?

— Which services and activities are included, and which cost more?

— Are there upfront fees, such as deposits or community or move-in fees?

— What notice do I need to provide if I choose to move out?

— Can my loved ones stay indefinitely, or would they ever be asked to move to a community that offers a higher level of care?

There are three primary ways in which assisted living facilities structure fees:

— All-inclusive.

— A la carte.

— Levels of care.

All-inclusive

An all-inclusive price gives residents one bundled, monthly payment to cover all services and amenities, from the room itself and food to utilities, activities, transportation and, in some cases, health services.

“People who have a lot of needs may want to choose the all-inclusive option,” says Han Hwang, executive vice president of partner sales and success for Caring.com, an online resource for those caring for aging parents, spouses and other loved ones. That’s because everything is covered under one monthly bill, so you’re not adding services as you go and having to think about every dime you spend.

A la carte

On the other hand, “some places have a la carte options,” Fuller-Crawford explains. These options may include meals, one-on-one caregiving and medication management.

With a la carte pricing, residents select only the services they want or need and pay for those as individual line items. In some cases, you can add or remove services from month to month, depending on the contract with the community.

Haidy Andrawes, the center administrator at Park Vista Assisted Living in Fullerton, California, notes that this approach can help with savings initially, but “over time, this setup can become costly as care needs increase.”

Levels of care

This pricing structure is the most common among assisted living communities. Essentially, this option specifies upfront how the community charges for care services based on the resident’s abilities and the amount of time needed to assist the resident with tasks. Because a resident’s care needs can change as they age, this structure is often tiered; you might start at a lower tier but progress to a higher tier, with associated costs, as you require more assistance.

How Care Costs Are Billed

Exactly how much a service costs and how it’s billed to the resident “really depends on the operator and what their decision-making is,” Hwang says, adding that many operators are for-profit companies. “They need to make a profit. Like any business, each one has a different pricing strategy.”

Personal care services, such as those offered in an assisted living facility, are usually a labor-based cost, rather than materials or equipment driven, so the hourly wage of the caregiver, plus any profit margin, are typically used to calculate care costs.

For the consumer, Hwang says that “it’s really important to know exactly what you’re getting and do an apples-to-apples comparison” when choosing the right assisted living community.

For example, if you’re considering an assisted living community that costs $4,000 per month, but it offers add-on services a la carte, you might end up spending closer to $6,000 per month for what you need. How does that then compare to the $6,100-per-month facility up the street that’s using an all-inclusive model?

“There may be upfront fees associated with some communities known as the ‘community fee,’ which is typically a one-time charge,” Andrawes adds. “You should also expect a monthly payment for room and board, a level of care or a la carte services, medication management and other ancillary services.”

There’s currently no comprehensive database for assisted living community costs through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services or Medicare.gov, so you may need to ask for a quote at your top communities to get specific numbers for a comparison. Another option is to visit a commercial site like Genworth Financial to compare senior care costs in your geographical area.

Bottom line: Make sure it’s clear upfront what to expect in terms of fees and costs. Hwang says you should “anticipate what services you’ll need over the next 12 to 24 months” to help develop a budget.

Lowering the Cost of Assisted Living

If you’re looking to lower the cost of assisted living, Casey Allen, head of product and co-founder of SeniorLytics, a Vancouver, Washington–based SaaS analytics platform for senior living, recommends looking for a facility that “offers assistance with activities for daily living but doesn’t provide nursing care or specialized medical services.”

And remember, each facility and its offerings are different, so he says it’s important to do your research on assisted living facilities.

“If you find that a particular facility is charging too much for its services, you may be able to negotiate a lower rate,” he points out.

Fuller-Crawford also suggests taking a family-centered approach to caring for a senior in their own home before making the move to assisted living.

“The average lifespan is increasing every year with the help of technology and research,” she explains. “To help lower the costs, family members can share the care among themselves instead of outsourcing, hiring help or placing loved ones in assisted living.”

This approach may work better for larger families, and not everyone will be able to do it, but it can save a lot of money over hiring help.

Keep in mind that touring assisted living communities is a critical part of this decision-making process. Johansen recommends that families tour at least two communities to have some comparison between the offerings at each. And, because assisted living communities may have tiered levels of care that allow seniors to age in place, Jorgenson suggests asking about health care accommodations.

Like in any industry, Johansen adds, “becoming a knowledgeable customer is the best way to get the most value. Being as prepared and informed as possible can help families avoid surprise costs and sticker shock.”

Update 01/16/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.