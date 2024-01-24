ASML: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.21 billion.

The Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $5.60 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.12 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $7.79 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $8.48 billion, or $21.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.82 billion.

ASML shares have climbed almost 3% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 15% in the last 12 months.

