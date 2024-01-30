Ashland: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $26 million.…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Ashland Inc. (ASH) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $26 million.

The Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $473 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $478.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ashland said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $585 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.15 billion to $2.25 billion.

Ashland shares have declined 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $80.77, a fall of 24% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASH

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.