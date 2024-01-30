Artisan Partners: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.8…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $64.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 78 cents per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $249 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.3 million, or $3.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $975.1 million.

Artisan Partners shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $42.23, an increase of 18% in the last 12 months.

