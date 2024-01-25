Arthur J. Gallagher: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported a…

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) — Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $32.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.85 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The insurance and risk-management company posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.39 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.37 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $969.5 million, or $4.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.93 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher shares have climbed roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $237.75, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

