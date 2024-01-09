Armed man fatally shot by police in Baltimore suburb, officials say

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in a Baltimore suburb shot and killed a man late Tuesday morning after responding to…

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in a Baltimore suburb shot and killed a man late Tuesday morning after responding to a 911 call about a domestic disturbance, officials said.

The initial call came from a hotel, but responding officers found the suspect had fled on foot. They located him at a nearby gas station and convenience store soon thereafter, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart said at a news conference Tuesday evening.

When officers approached the suspect inside the store, he pointed a gun at them, Stewart said. The officers retreated outside, she said, but the suspect exited the store and “engaged our officers.”

Three officers opened fire in response, Stewart said. She did not specify whether the suspect fired his gun.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. His identity has not been released.

Officials said all three officers were wearing body cameras that were switched on during the deadly encounter.

Per state law, the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, which occurred in Pikesville, a suburb northwest of Baltimore.

