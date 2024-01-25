Applied Industrial Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $91.2 million.…

The Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $2.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.24 per share.

The industrial products company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period.

Applied Industrial Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.35 to $9.70 per share.

Applied Industrial Technologies shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 44% in the last 12 months.

