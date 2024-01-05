AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Friday reported a loss of $29 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Friday reported a loss of $29 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 5 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $79.1 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.6 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 42 cents per share to a loss of 35 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $320 million to $325 million.

AngioDynamics shares have decreased 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 43% in the last 12 months.

