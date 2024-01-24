Amphenol: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $514.5 million.…

The Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $3.33 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.93 billion, or $3.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.55 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 71 cents to 73 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.04 billion to $3.1 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

Amphenol shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 2%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APH

