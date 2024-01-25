Ameris Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.9 million. The Atlanta-based…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $65.9 million.

The Atlanta-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.07 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $388.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $262.3 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $267.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $269.1 million, or $3.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.08 billion.

Ameris Bancorp shares have decreased 0.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $52.77, an increase of 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

