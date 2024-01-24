American Superconductor: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

AYER, Mass. (AP) — AYER, Mass. (AP) — American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Ayer, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The wind turbine component maker posted revenue of $39.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, American Superconductor expects its per-share loss to be 6 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $36 million to $40 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

American Superconductor shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.75, an increase of 82% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMSC

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.