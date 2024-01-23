American National Bankshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.1…

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $4.1 million.

The Danville, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 38 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $36.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $24.4 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.2 million, or $2.46 per share. Revenue was reported as $102.9 million.

American National Bankshares shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 36% in the last 12 months.

