American Airlines: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $19 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The world’s largest airline posted revenue of $13.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, American Airlines expects its results to range from a loss of 35 cents per share to a loss of 15 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $3.25 per share.

American Airlines shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

