Amalgamated Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.7 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 74 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 72 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $105.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $76.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $88 million, or $2.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $290.6 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

