Alphabet: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $20.69 billion.

The Mountain View, California-based company said it had profit of $1.64 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The internet search leader posted revenue of $86.31 billion in the period. After subtracting Alphabet’s advertising commissions, revenue was $72.32 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.77 billion.

