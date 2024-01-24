Alerus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $14.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Grand Forks, North Dakota-based company said it had a loss of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 24 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $70.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.7 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $192.7 million.

Alerus shares have decreased nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $21.74, a decline of slightly more than 4% in the last 12 months.

