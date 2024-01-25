Alaska Air: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2 million,…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $2.55 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $235 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.43 billion.

Alaska Air shares have fallen slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 28% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.