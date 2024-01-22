AGNC Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $412 million.…

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $640 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was -$26 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $155 million, or 5 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as -$246 million.

AGNC Investment shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $9.70, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

