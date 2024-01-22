Agilysys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $77.1 million.…

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — ALPHARETTA, Ga. (AP) — Agilysys Inc. (AGYS) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $77.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.85. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 35 cents per share.

The software provider for the lodging and leisure sectors posted revenue of $60.6 million in the period.

Agilysys expects full-year revenue in the range of $235 million to $238 million.

Agilysys shares have risen 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $86.95, a rise of 11% in the last 12 months.

