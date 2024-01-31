Aflac: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $268 million,…

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Aflac Inc. (AFL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $268 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbus, Georgia-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and pretax expenses, were $1.25 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $3.78 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.44 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.66 billion, or $7.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $18.7 billion.

Aflac shares have risen 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 2%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $84.34, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

