Advanced Micro: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $667 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $6.17 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.11 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $854 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $22.68 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Advanced Micro said it expects revenue in the range of $5.1 billion to $5.7 billion.

Advanced Micro shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $172.06, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMD

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.