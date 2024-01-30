Adtalem: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $39.9 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $39.9 million.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.23 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $393.2 million in the period.

Adtalem expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion.

Adtalem shares have dropped 19% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $47.68, an increase of 27% in the last 12 months.

