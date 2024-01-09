Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.6 million.…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $3.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $934.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $924.5 million.

Acuity Brands shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.