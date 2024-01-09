Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q1…

Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

January 9, 2024, 6:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $100.6 million.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $3.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to $3.72 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.09 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $934.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $924.5 million.

Acuity Brands shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AYI

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up