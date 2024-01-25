ACNB: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.1 million.…

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $26.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.5 million, missing Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $31.7 million, or $3.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $106.8 million.

ACNB shares have climbed 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 29% in the last 12 months.

