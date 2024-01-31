Accuray: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Accuray Inc. (ARAY) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share.

The radiation oncology company posted revenue of $107.2 million in the period.

Accuray expects full-year revenue in the range of $460 million to $470 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.59. A year ago, they were trading at $2.52.

