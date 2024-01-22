Accounting investigation under way at ADM and its top financial executive has been placed on leave

CHICAGO (AP) — An accounting investigation is under way at Archer Daniels Midland and the top financial executive at the…

CHICAGO (AP) — An accounting investigation is under way at Archer Daniels Midland and the top financial executive at the agribusiness giant has been placed on administrative leave.

The company postponed the release of its annual and quarterly financial reports that were scheduled for Tuesday and shares of the Chicago company tumbled 12% before the opening bell.

ADM said that an investigation was initiated in response to a voluntary document request by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said late Sunday that it’s cooperating with the SEC.

“The board takes these matters very seriously,” Terry Crews, lead director, said in a prepared statement. “Pending the outcome of the investigation, the board determined that it was advisable to place Mr. Luthar on administrative leave.”

Archer Daniels Midland Co. said it’s working with outside counsel and the audit committee of the company board to complete the investigation quickly.

ADM named Ismael Roig as interim CFO. Roig joined Archer Daniels Midland in 2004.

