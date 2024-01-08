Accolade: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Monday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its fiscal…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) on Monday reported a loss of $21.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $99.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in February, Accolade said it expects revenue in the range of $121.5 million to $125.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $411 million to $415 million.

Accolade shares have decreased 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $11.64, a rise of 57% in the last 12 months.

