A.O. Smith: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $137.3 million, after…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — A.O. Smith Corp. (AOS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $137.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of 92 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The maker of water heaters and boilers posted revenue of $988.1 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $989.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $556.6 million, or $3.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.85 billion.

A.O. Smith expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.90 to $4.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.97 billion to $4.05 billion.

A.O. Smith shares have dropped 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 35% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AOS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.