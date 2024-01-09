9 Kitchen Trends to Watch in 2024

The kitchen is often hailed as the heart of the home. And it when it comes to resale value, a…

The kitchen is often hailed as the heart of the home. And it when it comes to resale value, a well-done kitchen has the potential to turn an otherwise decent offer into a phenomenal one.

As a new calendar year begins, homeowners across the country will no doubt start the process of renovating their kitchens, whether to make their spaces more functional or to enhance their aesthetic appeal. Here are some kitchen design trends that are likely to take center stage in 2024.

1. Natural Surfaces

Kitchen countertops do more than serve as a workspace. They also play a key role in the look of any kitchen.

In 2024, natural surfaces will be a popular choice, says Sofia Gikopoulou, a Miami-Fort Lauderdale based designer at Italkraft.

“We are seeing a return to nature in surfaces, with leather marbles and quartzite topping the list of preferred materials for kitchens. These choices not only enhance the visual appeal, but also bring a tactile and organic quality to the spaces,” she says.

2. Open Shelving

Many homeowners value storage space in the kitchen. In 2024, we’re likely to see a shift toward open shelving rather than closed cabinets, says Mark Buskuhl, founder and CEO of Ninebird Properties in Dallas.

“Open shelving has been a popular trend in kitchen design for the past few years, and it’s not going away anytime soon,” he says. “This trend involves removing upper cabinets and replacing them with open shelves, creating a more spacious and airy feel in the kitchen. It also allows for easy access to frequently used items and can serve as a way to display decorative kitchen items.”

3. Bold Colors

There was a period when white walls, countertops and cabinetry took over kitchens everywhere. Not anymore, says Buskuhl.

“Gone are the days of an all-white kitchen,” he says. “In 2024, we’ll see more and more homeowners using bold and vibrant colors in their kitchen design.”

Buskuhl thinks colors will pop up in a variety of places, from cabinets to backsplashes and even appliances. He notes that color is a great way to bring personality into the mix.

Artem Kropovinsky, interior design expert and founder of Arsight, an interior design studio based in New York, agrees that bold colors will be in this year.

“The colors from vibrant tones are slowly replacing whitish hues that have characterized the kitchens,” he says. “The trend is affordable as it entails paint, tiles and other inexpensive accessories.”

4. Multifunctional Islands

Come 2024, Buskuhl expects the classic center island to not just take up space, but become more functional.

“From built-in stovetops and sinks to seating and storage, these islands will become the focal point of the kitchen with their versatility,” he says. “This trend is perfect for smaller kitchens where space is limited.”

5. Personalization

Cookie-cutter kitchens are likely to be a thing of the past in 2024, says Kropovinsky. Renovators are likely to favor options like custom storage and unique design elements that match their taste, he says.

New-York based interior designer Hilary Matt of at Hilary Matt Interiors in New York agrees. “Gone are the days where everyone has the same white kitchen,” she says. “People are creating spaces that are unique and reflect their personal styles and needs. When designing a space, I encourage my clients to select appliances that allow for design flexibility.”

6. Open Layouts

Many buyers prefer homes with open floor plans so rooms flow naturally into one another. In 2024, homeowners are likely to take this concept further within their kitchen spaces, says New York-based architect and kitchen design expert Andrew Franz.

“We see the kitchen trending toward openness,” he says. “Space, as always, is a commodity, but instead of maximizing storage, it’s about maximizing user experience.”

For some people, Franz explains, that might mean fewer cabinets and more open shelving and pantry space. And there are design-related strategies that can be incorporated to create a more open feel.

“We also always design kitchen backsplashes to be taller than conventional ones to create more openness at the work area and provide visual interest,” he says.

7. Peninsulas

Kitchen islands have long been a design mainstay. But in 2024, more homeowners may be drawn to install peninsulas instead, says Octavio Estrada, design experience manager at Block Renovation in New York.

“Cabinet islands are a great addition to expansive spaces but are not the most practical for smaller kitchens,” he says. “Peninsulas provide you with a similar configuration without requiring open clearances on all four sides of the cabinets, allowing you to maximize storage without sacrificing your design intent.”

8. Panel-Ready Appliances

Kitchen appliances have the potential to stick out like a sore thumb. Estrada expects more and more clients to request panel-ready appliances that look more natural and elegant.

“Concealing appliances such as a refrigerator or a dishwasher under paneling that matches your kitchen cabinetry makes the overall design appear more cohesive,” he says.

9. Smart Technology

Smart technology has taken over throughout the home. It’s common for homeowners to walk in the door and ask a device to activate the light switches or television. San-Francisco-based Devin Shaffer, lead interior designer at Decorilla, expects this trend to extend to the kitchen in 2024.

“The technology for kitchen appliances and systems is becoming more affordable and accessible,” he says. “I expect to see more voice-controlled devices and AI-enhanced appliances. While the initial cost will be higher, perhaps 20 to 30% more than traditional appliances, the value of the convenience will be a selling point.”

