8×8: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — CAMPBELL, Calif. (AP) — 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Campbell, California-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and asset impairment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The telecommunications services company posted revenue of $181 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $183.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, 8×8 said it expects revenue in the range of $176 million to $181 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $725.3 million to $730.3 million.

