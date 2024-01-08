8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 that the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of…

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in 2022 that the Senate would soon vote on a bill banning members of Congress from trading individual stocks. But nearly two years later, Pelosi is no longer House Speaker, and members of Congress are still allowed to buy and sell individual securities as long as they disclose trades of $1,000 or more within 45 days.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Stock traders on social media platforms have clamored for a Nancy Pelosi stock tracker in recent years thanks to the strong returns she and her husband, financier Paul Pelosi, have generated on certain trades. Here are Nancy Pelosi and her husband’s eight most recent stock purchases, according to House of Representatives financial disclosure reports:

— Nvidia Corp. (ticker: NVDA)

— Apple Inc. (AAPL)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

— Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

— AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

— Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

— PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA)

Nvidia designs and sells high-end graphics and video processing chips used for desktop and gaming personal computers, workstations, artificial intelligence technology and other advanced computing servers and supercomputers. In November 2023, Pelosi purchased 50 Nvidia call options with a strike price of $120 and an expiration date of Dec. 20, 2024. Pelosi has previously traded Nvidia options and stock as recently as September 2022, when she sold 50 Nvidia call options at a loss of about $361,000. The company was the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 in 2023. Nvidia shares are up 9% since she purchased her call options in November.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

The iPhone maker is the most valuable public company in the world with a market capitalization of about $2.9 trillion. In May 2022, Pelosi bought 100 Apple call options with a strike price of $80 expiring in March 2023. Just days later, Pelosi disclosed an additional purchase of 50 Apple call options with an $80 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2022, Pelosi sold 50 Apple call options with a $100 strike price prior to their June 17 expiration. In March 2023, Pelosi exercised Apple call options she bought in May of 2022, purchasing 10,000 more shares of Apple stock. Pelosi exercised an additional 50 of those call options in June 2023, boosting her stake by another 5,000 shares.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is one of the world’s largest professional software and cloud services providers. The company is also an early market leader in AI technology, including its $13 billion investment in ChatGPT maker OpenAI. In May 2022, Pelosi purchased 50 Microsoft call options with a $180 strike price expiring in June 2023. In June 2023, Pelosi upped her stake in Microsoft, exercising 50 call options and purchasing 5,000 shares of MSFT stock. Since Pelosi disclosed her Microsoft call option purchase in 2022, the stock is up 44.7%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL)

Alphabet is the parent company of Google and YouTube and is a global leader in online advertising. In September 2022, Pelosi purchased 20,000 of Alphabet’s Class C shares by exercising 200 call options. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December of 2021. Between the time of the option purchase and the time she exercised them, Alphabet’s share price dropped 27.4%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 30,000 shares of Alphabet’s Class A shares, but she is still holding onto the Class C shares for now.

[READ Track Congressional Stock Picks With These New ETFs]

Tesla Inc. (TSLA)

Tesla is the most valuable U.S. electric vehicle maker with a market cap of $742 billion. In March 2022, Pelosi purchased 2,500 shares of Tesla by exercising 25 call options with a strike price of $500. Pelosi had purchased those call options back in December 2020. Between the time the purchase was disclosed and the time she exercised the options, Tesla’s share price climbed 36.1%. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 5,000 shares of Tesla at about a $511,000 loss. Tesla shares are down about 19.1% since she exercised her options in March 2022.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

AllianceBernstein is a leading investment manager. Pelosi made several AB stock trades in the past few years. In December 2020, she bought 20,000 shares. In February 2021, she made two additional purchases of AB stock totaling 40,000 shares. She purchased another 10,000 shares in January 2022. Most recently, Pelosi dumped 20,000 shares of AB stock in December 2022 for a $11,510 loss. AllianceBernstein has been far from a home run investment for Pelosi. The stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and generated a total return of just 20.3% since her December 2020 purchase.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS)

Walt Disney is a diversified media and entertainment company that operates theme parks, movie and television studios, cruise lines and other businesses. Disney also owns the Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu streaming services. Pelosi purchased 10,000 shares of Disney in January 2022 by exercising 100 Disney call options with a strike price of $100. In September 2022, Pelosi reported that 50 Disney call options she purchased in 2021 expired worthless. In December 2022, Pelosi sold 10,000 shares of DIS stock at a $114,138 loss. Since she exercised her Disney call options in January 2022, the stock is down 34.7%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

PayPal is a digital and mobile payments platform. In January 2022, Pelosi exercised 50 call options with a strike price of $100 to purchase 5,000 shares of PayPal. Pelosi had previously disclosed two large purchases of at least $750,000 in PayPal stock in June 2020. Pelosi’s PayPal investment has performed terribly in the past two years. In December of 2022, Pelosi sold 5,000 of her PYPL shares for a loss of more than $850,000. PayPal’s woes continued in 2023, and the stock is now down 62.7% since Pelosi exercised her PayPal call options in January 2022.

More from U.S. News

8 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2024

8 Best Stocks to Buy Now With $1,000

8 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy for 2024

8 Top Nancy Pelosi Stocks to Buy originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/10/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.