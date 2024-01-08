8 Best Defense Stocks to Buy Now

The fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act calls for $886.3 billion in U.S. military spending, up 3.3% from 2023 levels.…

The fiscal 2024 National Defense Authorization Act calls for $886.3 billion in U.S. military spending, up 3.3% from 2023 levels. However, the dynamics in the defense industry changed dramatically when Israel declared war on Hamas in October 2023. The war in the Middle East may force the U.S. government to increase defense industry investment in coming years, and defense stocks have jumped since the conflict began. Defense stocks are attractive investments because they often have predictable, long-term government contracts.

Here are eight defense stocks to buy with big upside potential, according to Morgan Stanley:

Stock Implied upside from Jan. 10 close Northrop Grumman Corp. (ticker: NOC) 27.3% TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) 18.2% L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX) 37.1% Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) 8% Textron Inc. (TXT) 12.5% Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) 4.8% CAE Inc. (CAE) 23.2% Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) 64.7%

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC)

Northrop Grumman is one of the world’s largest weapons and military technology producers. Analyst Kristine Liwag says Northrop is generating impressive order momentum and says Northrop is the most attractive prime U.S. defense company to own in uncertain times. Liwag says the company’s 2024 guidance of between 4% and 5% revenue growth is likely conservative given the recent spike in munitions and air defense-related demand. She is also encouraged by the company’s commitment to return 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and $601 price target for NOC stock, which closed at $471.95 on Jan. 10.

TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG)

TransDigm designs and manufactures original aircraft parts sold to manufacturers. The company also produces aftermarket replacement parts sold to commercial and military aircraft operators. In November, TransDigm announced a $1.4 billion acquisition of the components and subsystems business of Communications & Power Industries. The stock also initially jumped more than 8% when TransDigm announced a special cash dividend of $35 per share and issued upbeat guidance for 2024. Liwag says TransDigm has generated strong cash flow, has demonstrated impressive margins and has plenty of financial flexibility. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and $1,200 price target for TDG stock, which closed at $1,015 on Jan. 10.

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (LHX)

L3Harris Technologies is an aerospace and defense company that builds communications, avionics and satellite systems. The third quarter was the first full quarter for L3Harris following its $4.7 billion acquisition of propulsion systems and energetics company Aerojet Rocketdyne. L3Harris released new long-term financial projections in December, and Liwag says the company’s 2024 organic revenue growth guidance of just 3% is likely conservative. She is optimistic about the company’s NeXt campaign, which could help improve margins by 100 basis points by 2026. L3Harris is Liwag’s top defense stock pick for 2024. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and $279 price target for LHX stock, which closed at $203.47 on Jan. 10.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM)

Howmet Aerospace manufactures lightweight metal products, specializing in jet engine components, titanium structural parts, aerospace fastening systems and forged wheels. The company also provides defense solutions to its military partners, such as precision machining, integrated program management and metals expertise. Liwag says Howmet represents an attractive blend of a high-quality business and an attractive growth investment. She says the company is best positioned to benefit from the rebound in new aircraft builds and spares and has named Howmet her top aerospace stock pick of 2024. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and $60 price target for HWM stock, which closed at $55.57 on Jan. 10.

Textron Inc. (TXT)

Textron is an aerospace and industrial conglomerate that manufactures Bell helicopters, Cessna aircraft, and other military and industrial equipment. Liwag says business jet demand remains strong, and Textron’s aviation backlog is now between 18 and 24 months. That extended backlog creates financial visibility for investors, especially given Textron’s history of discipline when it comes to pre-delivery payment and deposit collections. In addition, Liwag says Textron’s solid balance sheet and cash flow could allow it to ramp up share buybacks in 2024, further supporting the stock. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and $88 price target for TXT stock, which closed at $78.19 on Jan. 10.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

Curtiss-Wright provides specialized solutions, engineered products and other services primarily to the aerospace and defense markets. The company’s defense electronics segment includes products such as commercial, off-the-shelf embedded-computing board-level modules, integrated subsystems, and data-acquisition and flight-test instrumentation equipment. Liwag says Curtiss-Wright’s strong defense electronics segment and an improving supply chain fueled the company’s third-quarter earnings beat. In addition, she is bullish about opportunities tied to the Westinghouse AP1000 pressurized-water nuclear reactor, including Bulgaria’s plan to build a new reactor for service starting in 2033. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and $229 price target for CW stock, which closed at $218.54 on Jan. 10.

CAE Inc. (CAE)

CAE provides digital immersion and training services for the defense and security, civil aviation and health care industries. The company’s defense and security segment includes training centers and services, as well as naval, air and land simulation products. Liwag says defense segment margins disappointed in the third quarter, and the company’s segment operating margin outlook for fiscal 2024 fell short of expectations. However, she anticipates the recovery in its civil aviation business will continue in 2024 and says CAE has an opportunity to leverage primary end-market growth. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and 35 Canadian dollar ($26.04) price target for CAE stock, which closed at $21.13 on Jan. 10.

Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation is a California-based company developing electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft. In August 2022, Joby expanded its contract with the U.S. Air Force’s Agility Prime program by more than $45 million. In the third quarter of 2023, Joby began flight testing with pilots aboard its aircraft and delivered its first aircraft to the Air Force. Liwag says these achievements are significant milestones for Joby, and the company is making clear progress toward getting its aircraft certified and launching commercial service in 2025. Morgan Stanley has an “overweight” rating and $10 price target for JOBY stock, which closed at $6.07 on Jan. 10.

