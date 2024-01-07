7 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy for Income

The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to generate more than $1.15 trillion in sales in 2024, according to Statista. The…

The global pharmaceutical industry is expected to generate more than $1.15 trillion in sales in 2024, according to Statista. The oncology segment alone could generate about $214 billion this year. Overall, pharma revenue is expected to grow 6.2% annually, reaching $1.47 trillion by 2028.

Not only are pharmaceutical stocks excellent defensive investments in an uncertain economy, some pharma stocks pay sizable dividends that can be a source of steady income and help offset the impact of inflation. Here are seven pharmaceutical stocks to buy, according to Bank of America, with dividends of at least 2%:

Stock Implied upside over Jan. 23 close Forward dividend Merck & Co. (ticker: MRK) 8.5% 2.6% Novartis AG (NVS) 16% 3.3% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) 31.8% 2.2% Sanofi SA (SNY) 30.3% 3.8% Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) 19.5% 3.8% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK) 16.8% 4.3% Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) 36.1% 2.9%

Merck & Co. (MRK)

Merck is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies. The company reported 7% annual revenue growth in the third quarter, including 17% sales growth from leading cancer drug Keytruda. Sales for Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil were also up 13%. Analyst Geoff Meacham says Keytruda and Gardasil will serve as solid growth drivers for Merck in 2024, and he says the launch of sotatercept in treating pulmonary arterial hypertension could be an exciting catalyst. In addition, Meacham says investors are seemingly no longer concerned about Merck’s high oncology concentration. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $130 price target for MRK stock, which closed at $119.84 on Jan. 23.

Dividend yield: 2.6%

Novartis AG (NVS)

Novartis is an international health care company that produces brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals. Its key products include Cosentyx for psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis; Entresto for heart failure; Lucentis for wet age-related macular degeneration; and Gilenya for multiple sclerosis. Analyst Graham Parry says Kisqali, Kesimpta, Pluvicto, Scemblix and Iptacopan will help Novartis generate 12% to 15% earnings per share growth through at least 2025. Parry also has higher-than-consensus peak sales estimates for several of Novartis’ key drugs, and he anticipates earnings beats in 2024. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $125 price target for NVS stock, which closed at $107.73 on Jan. 23.

Dividend yield: 3.3%

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

AstraZeneca is one of the largest pure-play pharmaceutical companies in the world. Its leading commercial drugs include Tagrisso for lung cancer, Farxiga for Type 2 diabetes and Soliris for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. Analyst Sachin Jain is bullish on AstraZeneca because of its attractive valuation, its leading mid-stage development pipeline and its potential for 12% annual EPS growth through at least fiscal 2028. Jain says AstraZeneca has multiple upcoming catalysts, including new product launches and late-stage trial data readouts. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $88 price target for AZN stock, which closed at $66.75 on Jan. 23.

Dividend yield: 2.2%

Sanofi SA (SNY)

Sanofi is a French pharmaceutical company that specializes in atopic allergic disorders, oncology and rare diseases. Its leading drugs include Lantus for treating diabetes and Dupixent for treating atopic dermatitis, asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Sanofi also acquired Provention Bio in 2023, which adds Tzield to Sanofi’s existing diabetes treatment portfolio. Parry says Sanofi likely won’t deliver much market-moving, late-stage data in 2024, but he says low expectations for the company’s phase 2 and 3 data outlook means risk is likely to the upside. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $65 price target for SNY stock, which closed at $49.89 on Jan. 23.

Dividend yield: 3.8%

Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD)

Gilead Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for HIV/AIDS, hepatitis C, liver disease, hematology/oncology and inflammation. Its leading drugs are HIV drugs Biktarvy and Genvoya and antiviral medication Veklury. Meacham says Gilead plans to launch five new HIV products by 2030 and says the company has the biggest opportunity in preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) rather than treatment. The company believes lenacapavir can ultimately help Gilead reach 50% of the HIV market. Meacham says Gilead’s pipeline data will help the stock outperform in 2024. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $95 price target for GILD stock, which closed at $79.48 on Jan. 23.

Dividend yield: 3.8%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical is a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company. The company has a diversified portfolio of drugs and vaccines, but its top-selling product is Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis treatment Entyvio. Analyst Koichi Mamegano says Takeda’s deleveraging will help the company continue its growth investing. While Vyvanse patent expiration will be a near-term earnings growth headwind, Mamegano says those negative impacts will be transitory. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of subcutaneous administration of Entyvio could be a bullish catalyst. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $17.20 price target for TAK stock, which closed at $14.73 on Jan. 23.

Dividend yield: 4.3%

Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Royalty Pharma is a biopharmaceutical royalty acquisition company that has more than $30 billion in announced transactions since its founding in 1996. Royalty is the world’s largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties, and says it has more than 60% of global market share. Meacham says Royalty has a reasonable risk tolerance, focusing on assets that are cash-flow positive in 2024. He says the stock’s attractive valuation suggests Royalty will continue to take advantage of its stock buyback program and support its share price. Bank of America has a “buy” rating and $40 price target for RPRX stock, which closed at $29.38 on Jan. 23.

Dividend yield: 2.9%

