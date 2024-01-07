7 Bathroom Design Trends That Will Be Huge in 2024

Your bathroom, while small, holds a lot of value for your home, especially in the current real estate market. Frugal…

Your bathroom, while small, holds a lot of value for your home, especially in the current real estate market. Frugal buyers are looking for turn-key homes with up-to-date designs given today’s high home prices and equally high interest rates.

Whether you’re simply looking to give your bathroom a makeover this year or interested in improvements that add value to your home ahead of its sale, here are seven bathroom trends experts believe will be huge in 2024.

1. Color

Painting your bathroom a trending color is an affordable and easy way to give your bathroom a makeover. According to Zillow’s 2023 paint color analysis report, earth tone paint colors are associated with higher offer prices when they’re used in bathrooms. Bathrooms painted terra cotta brown could help a home sell for $1,624 more than similar homes, the report found.

Earth tones are still a popular choice, but Julee Ireland, an interior design architect and founder of Home Renovation School in Santa Monica, California, adds, “I think you’re going to see a lot of lilac and greens this year.”

Overall, paint colors have shifted away from cool grays and blues to more neutral tones in the beige, tan, terra cotta and green families. Brighter, bolder colors are also making their way into the bathroom space, particularly with textured limewash paint.

2. Bold Patterns

Bold patterns are up-and-coming in 2024. Homeowners are choosing unique, classic and eccentric wallpaper patterns to define their bathroom. This can be on one wall or the entire bathroom space.

Wallpaper is an easy and inexpensive way to revamp your bathroom right now. Since it’s less permanent than something like tile, you can transform the space completely with peel-and-stick wallpaper. If a buyer doesn’t love it, it’s easy to change out.

3. Natural Elements

Over the last few years, bathrooms have become an opportunity to blend design with functionality. Spa-like bathrooms became popular during the pandemic as people sought a quiet and private retreat to relax and rejuvenate.

Spa-inspired bathrooms are still desirable, but homeowners are using more natural elements to provide that peaceful feeling. “It can be organic shapes in mirrors or light fixtures to biophilia, an architectural approach that connects the indoors to the outdoors” says Camie Anderson, owner and interior designer at Arden+Sienna in the Seattle area. “You can add live plants into the showers or use natural woods and natural stone sinks or tiles.”

4. Vertical tile

Vertical tile was a trend in 2023 that has staying power. People opt for vertical subway tiles in the bathroom in glossy and matte colors. “Most are longer tiles, but the classic three by six tiles are also great for this,” says Kali Gibson of Fireclay Tile in Aromas, California. “Vertical tile is trending right now because it offers clean organic lines while giving the illusion of a height to the space which is great in smaller bathrooms.”

Anderson says she’s seeing people play around with the tiles patterns and textures. “For example, putting the same tile on the floor but in a different direction on the walls,” she says.

5. Large Format Stone Tiles

Stone is having a moment right now. “There is a lot of carryover from the trends of 2023 into 2024, but something new is pulling in natural stone to the bathroom,” says Ashley Southworth of Southworth Interior Design in Bakersfield, California.

Natural stones like marble and quartzite with large veining are being installed on bathroom floors and carried up onto the walls. “The color of this stone is a bit surprising,” Southworth says. “I’ve seen some really beautiful natural stones that are pink, almost a coral color. I’ve also seen blues and muted green.”

The most common use for these stones is in large-format tiles, which have fewer grout lines, making them easier to clean.

Large tiles are most commonly used with freestanding tubs and in higher-end homes. However, they fit in virtually any bathroom as long as it aligns with your budget.

6. Smart Features

Rather than relying on aesthetic alone to set the mood, homeowners are using technology to take it up a notch. “My clients want every bell and whistle like rain showers, heated flooring and steam,” Ireland says. Using smart tech doesn’t have to be an expensive upgrade, however. “Smart lighting and speakers in the bathroom can help set the mood,” Anderson says.

7. Mixing Metals

“Mixing metals has been trending for a while now, but we’re seeing more people want a lived-in look with the metal,” Southworth says. “Metals with a really pretty patina where it looks used and loved are up-and-coming in the bathroom design space.”

There’s also a shift away from the standard gold that dominated bathrooms over the last decade. “Rose gold and antique brass gold are showing up a lot, but pewter, silver and nickel are coming back, too,” Ireland says.

Trends are great to gain inspiration and stay up to date, but they do come and go. Never get fixated on creating a “picture-perfect” bathroom for the times. Your bathroom should be a space that brings you joy, peace and functionality.

