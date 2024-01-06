6 Easy Ways to Make Your Home Eco-Friendly

Eco-friendly homes are increasingly attractive to today’s homebuyers. A lot of eco-friendly home features are expensive swaps to make. Things…

Eco-friendly homes are increasingly attractive to today’s homebuyers. A lot of eco-friendly home features are expensive swaps to make. Things like installing solar panels, replacing windows or adding insulation to a home can cost thousands to tens of thousands of dollars to achieve. Thankfully, they aren’t the only way to have a sustainable home.

These six easy home improvements will reduce your environmental footprint and improve your home’s efficiency, while also adding value to your property come sale time.

1. Change to LED Lightbulbs

One of the easiest sustainable home improvements you can make is to use LED lightbulbs. According to Energy.gov, LED lightbulbs use 90% less energy than incandescent lights and last 25 times longer.

LED lightbulbs have been around for a few decades and are considered the norm for most homes. Since most LED lightbulbs can be purchased for around $3 per bulb, this is a very economical energy-saving home improvement.

2. Add Insulating Curtains or Window Coverings

As much as 30% of your home’s heat is lost through windows, according to Energy.gov. If you have older windows that don’t do a good job insulating the interior or blocking the sun, consider adding insulated window coverings.

Thick blackout shades or insulating curtains with white UV-protected backing can do wonders for regulating your home’s interior temperature, particularly in the hotter months. Energy.gov found these curtains can reduce heat gains in the summer by as much as 33%.

Curtains and drapes are only one option. You can also add window films, blinds or shades to achieve this same goal. If you add these efforts with smart home features, like automated shades and smart thermostats, it can seamlessly regulate the temperature in the home.

“Smart thermostats and automated shades minimize energy usage while taking advantage of natural heating and cooling,” says Philip J. Consalvo, principal at PJC Architecture in New York City. “These systems also automatically adjust to the occupants’ preset comfort levels, resulting in a healthier indoor environment.”

3. Seal Open Holes or Cracks Around the Home

Cracks and openings, however small, are one of the biggest culprits for poor insulation and high utility bills. Identifying and sealing the cracks, holes and openings inside and outside your home will better insulate your property and make it more sustainable in the long run.

Common areas to find holes and cracks are:

— Doors.

— Windows.

— Attics.

— Crawl spaces.

— Utility rooms.

Filling these holes can be as simple as replacing the weather stripping around a door, installing a new vent cover, and adding foam spray or caulking. If you have the budget, you may want to go the extra mile and insulate the entire home. Adding insulation in the attic or closing off the crawlspace entirely has been proven to improve the efficiency of a home and make it that much more appealing to buyers.

4. Upgrade to Energy-Efficient Appliances

Appliances aren’t exactly a low-cost improvement, but if you need a new washer, dryer, refrigerator or other appliance this year, make sure your new purchase is energy-efficient. “Energy efficient appliances are expected in homes today,” says real estate broker Dan Belcher from Short Sale RE in Oklahoma City.

You’ll instantly notice savings because these appliances use energy more wisely than older models, which means lower utility bills, Belcher says. “They also cut down on the environmental footprint, which is appealing to buyers,” he says.

5. Reduce Your Water Flow

Water conservation is an important aspect of having a sustainable home, particularly in drought-prone areas of the country. Luckily, you can reduce your home’s water consumption by making small swaps in areas where water is used daily.

“Water-saving toilets can reduce water usage by 20% or more, with several costing less than $200,” says Richard Blumenberg, an architect with expertise in green building practices in Pacific Palisades, California.

You can also switch to low flow faucets and shower heads to reduce your water consumption. If you don’t want to switch out your faucet entirely, look for an aerator you can install to your existing faucet. These can be purchased for around $5 to $10 and reduce water use without compromising water pressure or flow, Blumenberg says.

6. Start a Backyard Garden

More urban gardens are popping up across the country, which can add appeal to future buyers. The key is planning your garden carefully, considering water access and sunlight throughout the seasons. A rain garden is an ideal way to collect rainwater that runs off rooftops or lawns and channel it into something useful.

When it comes to watering, remember to water your lawn or garden in the morning, versus midday when the sun is the hottest. Careful watering helps reduce how much water is lost to evaporation during the day’s heat, resulting in less water use.

As drought and an increasingly warmer climate persist in much of the country, taking any of these steps is a smart move to preparing your home for the future.

Making your home eco-friendly is not only a benefit you will enjoy, but also will appeal to future buyers interested in a sustainable home.

