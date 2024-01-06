6 Best High-Dividend ETFs to Buy Now

After a prolonged period of hiking, the U.S. Federal Reserve has paused its program of interest rate increases. The Fed…

After a prolonged period of hiking, the U.S. Federal Reserve has paused its program of interest rate increases. The Fed has left its key interest rate, the federal funds rate, unchanged since July 2023. The credit markets are adjusting to the new reality.

On Oct. 23, 2023, the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury Bond rose above 5%. Today the 10-year yields about 4.1%, a nearly 20% drop in a relatively short amount of time. Corporate bond rates and rates on interest-bearing certificates of deposit (CDs) and savings accounts have followed suit. The unfortunate result for income investors is that high-yielding investments are becoming increasingly hard to find.

Thankfully, there are many high-dividend exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, that still provide a high, reliable income. You just have to know where to look.

Without further ado, here are six of the best high-dividend ETFs to buy now:

ETF Assets under management Trailing 12-month dividend yield Expense ratio Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (ticker: QYLD) $7.9 billion 12.1% 0.60% iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) $636 million 9.5% 0.48% BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN) $21 million 9.1% 0.55% Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) $2.8 billion 10.9% 0.60% SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) $8.9 billion 6.4% 0.40% Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) $413 million 12.4%* 2.70%

*Distribution rate is shown for YYY. This reflects the annualized current distribution divided by the net asset value (NAV) of the fund.

Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)

If you’re familiar with the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), you know that ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100 index and has a cumulative total return of about 150% over the last five years. You may also know that QQQ’s dividend yield is less than 1%. That yield is less than optimal if you depend on dividend income.

Like QQQ, QYLD buys all the stocks in the Nasdaq-100, but the portfolio managers at Global X have developed an innovative strategy to provide shareholders with exceptional dividend income that’s paid out monthly.

The ETF mirrors the index by purchasing all the individual stocks that make up the index. QYLD then writes (sells) standardized covered call index options against the Nasdaq-100. The result is an incredible dividend yield along with some potential for capital appreciation, though the cost of that high income is that upside appreciation is limited.

Covered call options may sound scary to investors who are not familiar with them, but when it comes to option investing strategies, covered call writing is among the most conservative.

Assets under management (AUM): $7.9 billion Trailing 12-month yield: 12.1%

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

A mortgage real estate investment trust, or mREIT, differs from an equity REIT in that an equity REIT owns commercial real estate directly while mREITs own commercial mortgages that are held against income-producing real estate. Equity REITs earn money by collecting rent on the properties they own, while mREITs makes money by collecting interest.

REM invests exclusively in mREITs, which accounts for its relatively high yield. REM is an index ETF that’s designed to reflect the income and growth performance of the FTSE Nareit Mortgage REITs Index, less the fund’s expenses.

REM gives shareholders good exposure to commercial and residential real estate by investing in 33 separate high-yielding, publicly traded mREITS. REM’s top holding is Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), which represents almost 17% of the fund’s assets. The fund is a member of the iShares family of ETFs, which is overseen by BlackRock Inc. (BLK).

AUM: $636 million Trailing 12-month yield: 9.5%

BlackRock Floating Rate Loan ETF (BRLN)

BRLN has a primary objective of providing high current income. Its secondary objective is to achieve reasonable capital appreciation. Although the fund is relatively new, BRLN has done relatively well on both of those important fronts. According to the ETF’s fact sheet, BRLN has not failed to pay its exceptional dividend and can boast a 14.8% total return since its inception in October 2022.

The portfolio managers who run BRLN invest in a productive but little-known asset class called floating-rate bank loans. Floating-rate loans don’t have a fixed interest rate that borrowers pay for the life of the loan. Instead, floating-rate loans fluctuate, both up and down, based on a predetermined interest rate barometer, such as the three-month Libor rate.

The fund is very actively managed by the experts at BlackRock, so investors shouldn’t balk at the fund’s 0.55% expense ratio. One thing to be mindful of is the fund’s small AUM of $21 million, which can result in less liquidity. If the 30-day median bid-ask spread of 0.48% is too high for your liking, other high-dividend ETFs on this list may be more appropriate for your tastes.

AUM: $21 million Trailing 12-month yield: 9.1%

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD)

XYLD has a similar strategy to the first ETF on our list, QYLD, and is managed by the same company. The difference is that the target index for XYLD is the S&P 500 index, while QYLD invests in the Nasdaq-100. Between the two, XYLD is more appropriate for investors who are willing to accept a slightly lower yield in exchange for enhanced diversification.

XYLD owns all the S&P 500’s holdings in the same proportions as the famous index. XYLD portfolio managers, however, don’t sell their stocks if they can avoid it. Instead, they sell covered call options on the index and collect the premium income from those sales. Writing calls against the S&P 500 might seem risky at first glance, but the strategy is much more conservative when we remember that the calls are fully covered by the stocks in the portfolio.

Investors buy XYLD for the extraordinarily high dividend which is paid out monthly rather than quarterly like most ETFs. That said, it is not unreasonable to hope for some capital appreciation when the S&P 500 is trending up — just know that upside will be less than the underlying index during fierce rallies, since a chunk of upside is sacrificed for high income.

AUM: $2.8 billion Trailing 12-month yield: 10.9%

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

The only bond ETF on this list is a high-yield corporate bond index fund. JNK follows the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index, which reflects the broad performance of domestic, publicly traded corporate bonds that have below investment-grade credit ratings but a high degree of market liquidity.

To be considered investment grade, a bond needs a credit rating of Baa3 or above from Moody’s and/or BBB- by S&P or Fitch. All other bonds are referred to as “junk bonds.”

While it’s true that this ETF is what Wall Street calls a junk bond fund, there are no long-term bonds in the portfolio. In fact, there are no bonds with maturities of more than 15 years and 38% of its holdings mature in five to seven years. Shorter maturities should mean less volatility for investors.

You might expect high expenses from a high-yield bond fund, but JNK has a reasonable expense ratio of 0.40%. This is because the bonds JNK buys are very liquid and are therefore less expensive to trade. It’s also because the portfolio managers follow an index rather than manage the fund actively.

AUM: $8.9 billion Trailing 12-month yield: 6.4%

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY)

There are six excellent high-dividend ETFs on our list. All of them have track records of paying superior income. But what if you can’t decide which to buy?

That’s where YYY comes in. YYY is a specialty ETF that’s known as a fund of funds, meaning YYY doesn’t buy stocks, bonds or REITS, and it doesn’t sell covered calls like the other ETFs we’ve presented. YYY is an exchange-traded fund that buys and holds other income-producing funds. Its objective is to collect dividends and pay them out to its shareholders.

YYY is a rules-based asset manager. It selects holdings based on quantitative criteria that, to an extent, remove the human element from investment choices. Its algorithmic system is designed to identify closed-end funds that offer an exceptionally high yield, an appreciable discount to net asset value and ample liquidity.

The fund has been around since 2013 and has attracted meaningful investor assets. It tries to keep its holdings to between 30 to 45 separate funds. It’s an income ETF but because it buys funds at a discount to NAV, growth is not out of the question. Just keep in mind that because it’s a fund that buys and holds other fee-charging funds, its expense ratio is the highest on this list, at 2.7%. That’s a hefty fee, but it may be worth it if YYY’s approach floats your boat.

AUM: $413 million Distribution rate: 12.4%

Update 01/22/24: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.