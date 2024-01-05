5 Sustainable Home Designs That Are Trending in 2024

Most homeowners think of simple eco-friendly changes when it comes to sustainable home design: using LED lighting, investing in energy-efficient…

Most homeowners think of simple eco-friendly changes when it comes to sustainable home design: using LED lighting, investing in energy-efficient appliances or adding solar panels to the roof. While these are fantastic sustainable swaps to make in your home, the world of sustainable home design extends far beyond these common practices.

Many homeowners are gravitating toward green homes that prioritize efficiency and comfort while minimizing their environmental footprint. Thanks to things like 3D printing, alternative homebuilding materials and innovative green architecture designs, sustainable homes are easier and cheaper to build than ever before.

Here are five developments shaping the sustainability scene right now.

1. Using Renewable Eco-Friendly Materials

Traditional homebuilding materials like concrete, brick, steel, wood, aluminum, copper, asphalt shingles and plastics are major contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions. According to the Rocky Mountain Institute, these homebuilding materials make up around 11% of the total greenhouse emissions produced annually, with concrete being the worst contributor of emissions.

Thankfully, there are more eco-friendly building materials. A few of the popular sustainable and eco-friendly building materials being used today:

— Rammed earth (a process that involvescompacting raw earth materials like chalk, clay or lime to build homes).

— Mycelium (used to make bricks for framing like concrete).

— Bamboo.

— Cork.

— Eucalyptus.

— Hemp.

— Wool insulation.

— Adobe.

— Recycled materials.

“Upfront carbon footprint reduction is essential for us to cut down when it comes to construction. We’re seeing a lot of innovative materials trying to come to market that have true potential to impact a building’s carbon footprint and lifecycle quite sustainably and efficiently,” says Zack Zimmerman, chief commercial officer BamCore, which manufactures sustainable building materials.

BamCore is a proprietary product that blends quick-producing and regenerative materials like bamboo and eucalyptus with wood to create an alternative to traditional lumber. “Bamboo can capture 5 to 6 times more CO2 on an acre than softwoods like pine,” Zimmerman says. “It also absorbs CO2 in its stem, which can regenerate four to five times in its lifespan. Any time you can replenish a material faster naturally, that is a win for the environment.”

BamCore is coupled with a unique framing system that reduces the number of gaps and openings in a building to improve its thermal bridging. This framing technique reduces the number of studs and insulation needed to better heat and cool the home, making it more environmentally friendly.

Combining products like this with other eco-friendly materials like hemp, stray or earthen clay creates a completely green home. Natural materials like earthen clay and rammed earth are becoming popular for individual homes and sustainable communities.

Xala, a regenerative development on Mexico’s Pacific Coast, is building homes from locally obtained earth materials. “The tiles on the roof are made of clay. Stucco and wall plaster is made from terra cotta and other earth materials,” says Juan Bremer, the founding partner of Xala in Jalisco, Mexico.

2. Intentional Architecture

Purposeful architecture plays a pivotal role in contemporary sustainable home designs. These homes are built to maximize efficiency and reduce environmental impacts from the start. Architects think about the home’s electrical sources, window placement, overhangs for shade, roofing materials — which could be a part of the earth or a turf roof — and the placement of the home in the space.

A lot of green designers use biomimicry, where the design of the home mimics the landscape. These homes may be built around existing trees, incorporating them into the interior of the home design, or built into hills, with a roof or wall being part of the rock or earth, which adds natural insulation.

Additionally, the configuration of the home can be shaped into oblong forms using natural materials such as rammed earth or adobe so the exterior mirrors its surroundings.

3. Passive Heating and Cooling

The placement of windows and the use of natural insulation materials like the earth, rock or wool can all contribute to how efficient it is to heat and cool your home. Conventional electric heating is inefficient as well as environmentally unfriendly, contributing to about 4% of global greenhouse emissions annually, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

Having a well-insulated home, particularly using natural materials like wool, can help retain heat and keep the home cooler in each season without hurting the environment. This approach, known as bioclimatic design, involves considerations such as window placement, natural shading and proper insulation. Creating a passive system that efficiently heats and cools the property can also save you money on your monthly energy bill.

4. 3D Home Printing

The invention of the 3D printer has revolutionized the homebuilding industry. Now, homes can be built with just a handful of people in a few weeks.

3D printing involves layering materials to create objects that range in shape, size, rigidity and color. Zachary Mannheimer, the founder and chairman of Alquist 3D, a homebuilding company based in Greeley, Colorado, believes 3D home printing is the future of homebuilding. “Not only is it more cost-effective to build than a traditional home, but 3D printed properties use 50% less water than the stick-built process and have over 80% less waste on the job site,” Mannheimer says.

The company was the first to build an owner-occupied home built solely by a 3D printer. Their homes are built with a carbon-neutral cement alternative.

3D homes can be produced at scale with time and enough technology, Mannheimer says, giving more people access to sustainable homes.

5. Water Catchment and Water Recycling

Water is a critical resource that is in short supply across many parts of the country. Homes in drought-prone areas like Arizona, Nevada, California and Oregon, along with other states, can take preventive measures by creating a water catchment system or installing a grey water recycling system.

Rain barrels placed under a gutter to collect rainwater runoff are the most common catchment system. This water can be filtered and used for irrigation or used in toilets and showers. Inside the home, grey water filtration systems can reduce water use by recycling water for non-potable use, such as in the garden or landscape.

“Grey water systems filter and treat used water from washing machines, sinks, showers and bathtubs, then resupply it for toilet flushing, exterior cleaning or garden irrigation. The water is unsafe to drink, but the filtration system makes it usable in gardens and other household usages especially in regions that the government has to restrict water usage,” says Brady Bridges, a real estate agent with Reside Real Estate in Fort Worth, Texas.

Sustainability is not just a trendy buzzword — it’s the future of housing. While many of these trends are best suited for new construction, some can be adapted to make an existing home more green. Embracing these trends can significantly reduce environmental impact while creating efficient and environmentally conscious living spaces.

