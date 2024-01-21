21 Cheap Foods to Buy if You’re Broke or on a Budget

Key Takeaways — Canned fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as the more expensive fresh fruits and vegetables. —…

Key Takeaways

— Canned fruits and vegetables are just as nutritious as the more expensive fresh fruits and vegetables.

— Buying cheap foods that you can add to other foods, like beans and lettuce, can help fill you up and save money.

— Heavily processed foods are often cheap but not very healthy.

— Take inventory of what you have before you start shopping and possibly buy something you don’t need.

The most recent consumer price index report, released on Jan. 11, 2024, shows that the food index increased from November to December by 0.3% and 2.7% over the previous year, which isn’t nearly as bad as it had been in during the height of inflation.

Grocery shopping is starting to become a bargain compared to eating out. If you get most of your food at restaurants, those prices have gone up 5.2% over the last year.

“Food costs continue to rise, and I want to ensure every purchase counts. I recommend always taking inventory of items you already have in your pantry, fridge and freezer before making your shopping list,” says Mackenzie Burgess, a registered dietitian, nutritionist and recipe developer who owns and runs the customizable recipe blog, CheerfulChoices.com.

But what should that shopping list have on it? Here’s a shopping list of 21 healthy but relatively cheap foods that you may want to consider putting in your shopping cart.

— Apples.

— Bananas.

— Beans.

— Brown rice.

— Chicken.

— Corn tortillas.

— Eggs.

— Flour.

— Frozen blueberries.

— Frozen vegetables.

— Ground beef or ground chuck.

— Iceberg lettuce.

— Lentils.

— Mushrooms.

— Oats.

— Peanut butter.

— Pasta.

— Potatoes.

— Spinach.

— Tomatoes.

— Fish.

1. Apples

“Apples are an affordable, nutritious fruit to purchase year-round. They’re rich in soluble fiber and immune-supporting vitamin C,” Burgess says, adding that she likes Envy apples best.

“They have balanced sweetness, delicious crunch, and naturally remain white longer when cut,” she says.

At the time of this writing, Walmart was selling Envy apples for $1.18 each, if that gives you an idea of how much money you’ll likely spend buying apples.

Meal ideas: “Try pairing Envy apples with a protein source like peanut butter, cheese or nuts to help you feel fuller longer,” Burgess says.

2. Bananas

“(Bananas) get a bad rap for being high in sugar, but natural sugar in fruit is not a major concern for health,” says Jenn LaVardera, a registered dietitian and wellness specialist in Southampton, New York.

“Bananas contain vitamin C, manganese, vitamin B6 and potassium as well as antioxidants that support health. They also pack heart-healthy fiber. Typically under a dollar per pound, they are the best deal in the produce department,” she says.

Bananas, at the time of this writing, are going for 59 cents a pound at Kroger.

Meal ideas:Bananas make a great snack, but you can also slice them into your oatmeal or make banana pancakes.

3. Beans

You can’t go wrong with beans, according to Anne VanBeber, a professor of nutritional sciences at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. VanBeber has been talking to students about how to plan a delicious and healthy meal for four people for under $10. Even at today’s prices, “it really can be done,” she says.

Dry beans are the cheapest, but VanBeber says many people aren’t comfortable with their knowledge and culinary skills to cook them. If that’s you, she suggests canned beans.

“Legumes are one of the foods that we really should be eating every day. They provide protein, fiber, and help to enhance the microbiome, which means it helps keep our gut healthy, and this helps build the immune system,” she says.

Right now, a can of black beans can be found for 88 cents at Walmart and for 89 cents at Kroger.

Meal ideas:“A can of beans can be added to a grain like brown rice or quinoa and made into a warm dish or a salad,” VanBeber says. “Canned beans are good in soups, and I like to add them to a tortilla wrap.”

4. Brown Rice

“This item is quick to make and can be added to many meals,” says Daniela Novotny, a registered dietitian and biomedical instructor at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

“It’s also high in fiber and has important minerals, such as magnesium and manganese. If someone has celiac disease, rice is a great non-gluten option. It can help with appetite control due to the fiber content and may help with lowering cholesterol levels,” she adds.

How much you’ll spend on brown rice depends on where you shop and what sort of deals you can find, but you can generally purchase several pounds for a few dollars.

Meal ideas:It’s easy to cook hamburger and brown rice in a skillet and throw in some frozen vegetables. Brown rice also goes well in burritos or with just about any protein.

5. Chicken

You may understandably raise an eyebrow at calling chicken cheap. While inflation made almost all food prices climb, poultry was particularly hit hard. But in the last year, chicken prices have dropped by 0.2%.

Buying a whole chicken is economical, says VanBeber, and it’s easy to roast. It also will help if you can find chicken on sale at your local supermarket.

“You can count on about one, or maybe two, servings per pound with bone-in chicken. It depends on how hungry people are and who is eating,” VanBeber says.

Meal ideas: “This can be served for a dinner one night, and then the leftovers can be made into other dishes or eaten again as an entrée,” VanBeber says. “Chicken soup is a good idea for leftovers.”

Leftovers, she says, can also be used in tacos, nachos, sandwiches or even as a pizza topping.

6. Corn Tortillas

VanBeber says she likes to have corn tortillas on hand, adding that they are a whole grain product. Whole grains are far healthier than refined grains, and VanBeber adds, “Wheat flours are not always a whole grain unless they say 100% whole wheat. Corn tortillas are also half the calories, usually, of wheat tortillas.”

And corn tortillas are cheap. Right now, you can find a 30-pack of corn tortillas at Walmart for $1.98. That is about 6 cents per tortilla.

Meal ideas:Think about all the healthy and cheap foods you can put into a corn tortilla. VanBeber suggests warming them in the microwave for about 10 seconds. “Then you can spread it with whatever toppings you want,” she says.

7. Eggs

According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics information, the average price of a package of a dozen large grade A eggs is about $2.50.

They are certainly healthy, says Rachel Dyckman, owner of Rachel Dyckman Nutrition LLC, in New York City.

“Eggs are rich in nutrients that support brain health, like choline and lutein,” she says. “They last for three to five weeks in the fridge, so you don’t have to worry about them going bad.”

Meal ideas: Dyckman says that eggs are extremely versatile, “whether you’re making an omelet, scrambled eggs, a frittata, hard-boiled eggs or a stir-fry.”

8. Flour

Steffanie Mantilla, who writes about paying off debt, living frugally and building wealth on her blog MoneyTamer.com, suggests going back to basics and making some foods from scratch with flour. “It’s versatile because you can make breads, pancakes, biscuits and more,” she says.

According to the BLS, the average price of flour is about 54 cents a pound. Walmart is currently selling a 5-pound bag of flour for $2.43.

Meal ideas: Mantilla suggests making homemade pot pies, as opposed to the processed kind in the frozen foods section. “Pot pie dough is inexpensive to make and can be filled with whatever vegetables you have around the house,” she says.

9. Frozen Blueberries

Burgess is a fan, and she says that frozen blueberries are inexpensive. At the time of this writing, Walmart has a 16-ounce bag on sale for $2.47.

“Frozen blueberries are a convenient and cost-effective way to help you eat nutritiously. They’re frozen at the peak of freshness, locking in their healthy goodness. Just like fresh blueberries, frozen blueberries are a good source of fiber and contain only 80 calories per cup,” Burgess says.

Meal ideas:You could make jam. Burgess has a recipe on her blog that combines frozen blueberries with chia seeds.

10. Frozen Vegetables

Frozen vegetables of all kinds are both affordable and nutritious, and they can serve as go-tos when your pantry and refrigerator inventory is running low.

Frozen vegetables are an especially a good idea if not many fresh vegetables are in season, says Dana White, a sports dietitian and clinical professor of athletic training and sports medicine at Quinnipiac University in Hamden, Connecticut.

“These options are just as nutritious and fresh, and you can get a lot more mileage out of them since they are stored in the freezer,” she says.

Walmart is currently selling a 12 ounce bag of mixed frozen vegetables for 98 cents.

Meal ideas: “Serve them as a side dish, toss them into pasta sauce or soup, or incorporate them into a vegetable omelet,” White says.

11. Ground Beef or Ground Chuck

VanBeber says many supermarkets are selling ground chuck and ground beef for around $5 a package.

Meal ideas: You can always make hamburgers, but VanBeber suggests making spaghetti sauce or taco meat.

“To stretch your dollar, decrease the amount of ground beef you use in a recipe by one half and replace with canned beans,” VanBeber says. “You can freeze the other half for a later use. This is not only economical, it will boost the nutritional profile of your meal.”

12. Iceberg Lettuce

In a sea of kale and red-leaf lettuces, don’t overlook iceberg. “Iceberg lettuce is not recommended a lot these days, because the darker green lettuces and greens are favored due to their nutritious compounds,” VanBeber says.

Still, she says iceberg lettuce is a vegetable, and if that’s what you can afford, you shouldn’t hesitate to buy it.

A head of lettuce these days is going for a little less than $1.80.

“My mom taught me a long time ago to put a head of iceberg lettuce in each hand. Feel them for weight. Buy the heavier one. You get more for your money,” VanBeber says.

Meal ideas: “Iceberg lettuce does have some nutritional value, and it adds a lot of crispy texture to a salad or sandwich. It’s also great for lettuce wraps,” she says.

13. Lentils

VanBeber says lentils are a must if you’re looking to stock up on cheap and healthy foods.

“They are very high in fiber and protein,” she says. “I recommend buying dried lentils in the bag and not the can, just because they are so easy to cook. They take 10 to 15 minutes to cook, and they do not need to be pre-soaked beforehand.”

At Walmart, a 16-ounce bag of lentils is $1.34. At Kroger, it’s $2.19. Target has them for $1.59. Interestingly enough, those prices haven’t changed in a year’s time.

Meal ideas:VanBeber says she often adds lentils to spaghetti sauce and taco meat. “You could totally replace the meat with lentils,” she says, or use half a pound of ground beef and 1 or 2 cups of cooked lentils in the sauce.

14. Mushrooms

If you buy gourmet mushrooms, like oyster or shiitake, you might find them pricey. But you can buy white mushrooms or whole brown mushrooms for about $2 for an 8-ounce pack.

Burgess says they tend to cost about 50 cents a serving. “One serving is about four white button mushrooms,” she says.

Meal ideas:“I love creating a mushroom meat blend by cooking together 1 pound of finely chopped mushrooms with 1 pound of ground meat. Not only does this bulk up those more expensive ingredients, it also provides extra nutrients like B vitamins, vitamin D and potassium without adding extra calories or fat,” she says.

15. Oats

Oats are “hearty and with added spices can be delicious,” Novotny says. “They’re a great source of vitamins, minerals and fiber. Whole oats have been shown to lower blood cholesterol levels, which helps to reduce cardiovascular disease risk. Plus, the fiber helps to slow glucose absorption, which is helpful for diabetics,” she adds.

A 42-ounce container of old fashioned whole grain oats currently goes for $4.98 at Walmart.

Meal ideas: Oatmeal, oatmeal cookies and oatmeal bars are just a few budget-friendly ideas. You could make oat bread or use them in a homemade granola recipe, or even search the internet for some oat-based dinner recipes, like a broccoli-cheddar oatmeal bake.

16. Peanut Butter

This classic nut butter is also a classic money-saver.

“You can often find large jars of peanut butter at warehouse stores inexpensively,” Mantilla says. “Peanut butter lasts a long time, is a good source of protein and is filling. Another plus is that most kids like it as well.”

You can certainly find jars for $4 or $5 or more, but if you don’t want to go to a warehouse store, Kroger and Target have a generic 16-ounce jar of peanut butter for $1.99. Walmart has one for $1.84.

Meal ideas: Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, naturally. If you like to cook, peanut butter also turns up as a supporting character in a lot of recipes, such as sauces.

17. Pasta

Versatile and inexpensive, pasta is a pantry staple of many cost-conscious shoppers. “Pasta is the ultimate cheap food. College students immediately think of ramen, but most pasta is inexpensive,” Mantilla says.

Target is currently selling a 16-ounce box of spaghetti for 99 cents.

Dietitians say pasta has plenty of beneficial nutrients, too.

Meal ideas: Mantilla suggests adding frozen vegetables to pasta for additional bulk and added nutritional value. And thanks to the versatility of pastas, you can pair the dish with a variety of inexpensive ingredients, including hamburger and frozen vegetables.

18. Potatoes

Potatoes are full of nutrients, providing 3% of your daily nutritional value of vitamin C and more potassium than a medium-sized banana — if you eat the skin, according to the National Potato Council.

A pound of white potatoes averages 96 cents, according to the BLS.

Meal ideas: Mash or bake them. Turn them into hash browns or add them to a shepherd’s pie. There’s a variety of fulfilling potato recipes you can add to breakfast, lunch and dinner.

19. Spinach

This green, leafy vegetable is easy to incorporate into a variety of meals.

“An easy way to bump up the nutrient value of nearly any meal is to add a couple handfuls of spinach. With spinach in the fridge, you can pull an affordable meal together in a flash,” LaVardera says.

“Spinach gives you a very high nutrient value for its price. It’s an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, folate and manganese, and a good source of iron, riboflavin and magnesium,” she adds.

Meal ideas: LaVardera suggests using it in omelets, salads, quesadilla and with whole grain pasta.

20. Canned Tomatoes

VanBeber says that generally you will get more bang for your buck by purchasing canned tomatoes instead of fresh. “I think the diced tomatoes or crushed tomatoes are good to have on hand,” she says.

You can find 14.5-ounce cans of tomatoes for less than a dollar at Walmart.

Meal ideas: VanBeber says canned tomatoes “can be easily added to soups and stews to add flavor and to stretch the portions. They are also an essential ingredient in commonly prepared dishes such as spaghetti sauce and other pasta dishes, chili, Tex-Mex casseroles and salsas.”

21. Fish

Fish is generally not considered inexpensive, but if you can find it on sale, you should grab it, according to Jaclyn London, a registered dietitian and certified dietitian-nutritionist in New York City.

“Look for cans of tuna or cans of salmon,” she advises. “Canned versions and snack-packs can go a long way, and they’re super portable. Plus, they can stay in your pantry for months.”

London says the health benefits of fish are innumerable and that the fears of consuming mercury in fish are generally unfounded.

“So long as you’re eating 12 ounces of different types of seafood per week, there’s no cause for concern on the mercury front,” London says. “My concern with clients is that they’re not eating enough fish, never that they’re eating too much — only 50% of women of child-bearing age meet the requirement for fish.”

Meal ideas: Fish with many of the other items on this list would make a nice pairing. Fish and brown rice, for instance, or fish soft tacos, with corn tortillas.

Strategies for Grocery Shopping on a Tight Budget

To slash your grocery budget but still keep your shopping list on the healthy side, use these strategies:

Look for produce that’s in season.Pay attention to seasonal produce; it will be fresh and generally cheaper.

Take advantage of weekly specials and sales.Browse your grocery store’s weekly ad when making a shopping list.

Don’t ignore the center of the store. “I know everyone thinks you have to shop the perimeter of the grocery store for the best foods, but there are plenty of healthy and budget-friendly foods in the center aisles,” White says.

Consider canned fruits and vegetables. Canned foods are almost always cheaper than the fresh produce. They may not look as mouthwatering, but the food is still tasty and healthy.

Stay away from heavily processed foods. Dyckman says that “packaged baked goods, chips and other snack foods may be inexpensive, but they provide little nutritional value.” So, think corn, not corn chips.

