10 Stocks That Have Doubled Their Dividends in 10 Years

The best dividend stocks are not necessarily the ones with the highest dividend yields. In fact, stocks with extremely high yields often also have high payout ratios, and dividends are only as good as the companies paying them. When companies run into financial trouble, a dividend cut is often one of the first lines of defense. Companies that are aggressively growing their dividends may not pay the highest yields today, but they could be excellent long-term investments.

Here are 10 stocks Morningstar analysts recommend that have more than doubled their dividends in the past 10 years:

Stock Dividend yield Implied upside over Jan. 22 close Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (ticker: PXD) 6.5% 26.6% Cigna Group (CI) 1.6% 12.8% Global Payments Inc. (GPN) 0.75% 34.9% Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION) 3.8% 29.3% EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) 3.1% 19.3% Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) 5% 25.2% Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) 1.6% 25.7% FMC Corp. (FMC) 4.1% 95% Comerica Inc. (CMA) 5.3% 36% Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) 7% 45.7%

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company that operates primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Analyst Katherine Olexa says Pioneer is the largest pure-play investment in Permian Basin oil and gas production, and the majority of its acreage is in the strongest-performing core of the basin. She says Pioneer has plenty of low-cost drilling opportunities and relatively low royalty rates and unit costs compared to peers. Back in 2014, Pioneer paid a semiannual dividend of just 4 cents per share. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $274 fair value estimate for PXD stock, which closed at $216.49 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $13.96 per share, yielding 6.5% Dividend growth since 2014: 17,350%

Cigna Group (CI)

Cigna is one of the largest U.S. managed-care organizations and pharmacy benefit managers. Analyst Julie Utterback says Cigna’s strategy of reducing the growth in medical costs should benefit both the company’s customers and its investors. Utterback says Cigna has opportunities to cross-sell its pharmacy benefit management services to its managed-care customers and vice versa, helping further monetize its existing clients. In 2014, Cigna paid just 4 cents per share in annual dividends. Today, it pays a $1.23 dividend each quarter. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $344 fair value estimate for CI stock, which closed at $305.03 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $4.92 per share, yielding 1.6% Dividend growth since 2014: 12,200%

Global Payments Inc. (GPN)

Global Payments provides payment technology and software to merchants and financial institutions. Analyst Brett Horn says Global Payments has international expansion opportunities and is benefiting from booming e-commerce demand. Horn says Global Payments’ focus on small merchants will help it generate strong growth in 2024 if the U.S. avoids a recession. The stock’s quarterly dividend has increased from 1 cent in 2014 to 25 cents in 2024. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $179 fair value estimate for GPN stock, which closed at $132.68 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $1 per share, yielding 0.7% Dividend growth since 2014: 2,400%

Zions Bancorporation NA (ZION)

Zions Bancorporation is a U.S. regional bank focused on commercial lending in 11 Western states, including Utah, California and Texas. A banking crisis rattled U.S. regional bank stocks in 2023, including Zions. However, analyst Eric Compton says the recent weakness in Zions shares is a buying opportunity for investors. Compton says Zions faces challenges in navigating the high-interest-rate environment, but the stock’s discounted valuation is overly harsh. In the past 10 years, Zions has boosted its quarterly dividend payment from 4 cents to 41 cents. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $56 fair value estimate for ZION stock, which closed at $43.31 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $1.64 per share, yielding 3.8% Dividend growth since 2014: 925%

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG)

EOG Resources is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on North American onshore gas. Olexa says EOG has been disciplined with its capital usage and with its drilling, prioritizing locations that generate internal rates of return of at least 30% at crude oil prices of $40 per barrel and natural gas prices of $2.50 per thousand cubic feet. EOG also augments its regular dividend with special dividend payouts. Since 2014, EOG has increased its quarterly dividend from 9 cents to 91 cents. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $132 fair value estimate for EOG stock, which closed at $110.64 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $3.39 per share, yielding 3.1% Dividend growth since 2014: 911%

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY)

Best Buy is a leading North American consumer electronics and entertainment software retailer. Analyst Sean Dunlop projects a recovery in consumer electronics demand in the second half of 2024 and says Best Buy shares are cheap despite its sluggish earnings growth and compressed margins. Dunlop says Best Buy has defended its business well in a fiercely competitive environment and has become the premier brick-and-mortar consumer electronics retailer. The company has raised its quarterly dividend from 19 cents in 2014 to 92 cents in 2024. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $92 fair value estimate for BBY stock, which closed at $73.49 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $3.68 per share, yielding 5% Dividend growth since 2014: 384%

Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW)

Charles Schwab serves as a securities brokerage and provides wealth management, banking, custody and other investment services. Analyst Michael Wong says Charles Schwab has plenty of liquidity, but investors may need to wait another couple of years before the company’s earnings growth is on an attractive trajectory. Wong projects Charles Schwab will generate double-digit earnings growth once interest rates eventually normalize and Schwab is no longer paying such high rates on its deposits. Since 2014, Charles Schwab has increased its quarterly dividend from 6 cents to 25 cents. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $80 fair value estimate for SCHW stock, which closed at $63.63 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $1 per share, yielding 1.6% Dividend growth since 2014: 316%

FMC Corp. (FMC)

FMC is a leading supplier of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and other agricultural chemicals. Analyst Seth Goldstein says the stock is “materially undervalued” following a sell-off. Goldstein projects Brazilian crop production will remain high despite a recent drought, and the inventory de-stocking that weighed on FMC shares in 2023 has likely ended. FMC has raised its quarterly dividend from 13 cents in 2014 to 58 cents in 2024. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $110 fair value estimate for FMC stock, which closed at $56.40 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $2.32 per share, yielding 4.1% Dividend growth since 2014: 346%

Comerica Inc. (CMA)

Comerica is a U.S. regional bank and middle-market lender based in Texas that also has a strong banking presence in Michigan. Compton says Comerica’s downturn in net interest income may not bottom until the first quarter of 2024, and Comerica is one of the riskier bank stocks Morningstar covers. However, he says the bank will likely recover from its recent struggles and Comerica’s stock is a compelling bet for risk-tolerant investors. Comerica has raised its quarterly dividend from 20 cents in 2014 to 71 cents today. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $73 fair value estimate for CMA stock, which closed at $53.67 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $2.84 per share, yielding 5.3% Dividend growth since 2014: 255%

Devon Energy Corp. (DVN)

Devon Energy is one of the largest U.S. independent oil and gas exploration and production companies. Olexa says the company’s 400,000 net acres of leasehold in the Delaware Basin will be the primary growth driver for Devon, and she anticipates slow, steady production growth in the region. The company’s variable dividend pays investors more when market conditions are good. Since 2014, Devon has increased its yearly dividend from 94 cents to $2.87 in 2023. Morningstar has a “buy” rating and $60 fair value estimate for DVN stock, which closed at $41.18 on Jan. 22.

Current annual dividend: $2.87 per share, yielding 7% Dividend growth since 2014: 205%

