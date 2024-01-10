10 Interior Design Instagram Accounts You Should Be Following

Whether you’re looking to revamp your space or simply enjoy looking at beautiful things, interior designer accounts on Instagram offer…

Whether you’re looking to revamp your space or simply enjoy looking at beautiful things, interior designer accounts on Instagram offer abundant inspiration. From jaw-dropping before-and-afters to glimpses behind the scenes of their creative process at work, interior designers’ posts will add beauty, style and color to your time spent scrolling.

Here are 10 interior design Instagram accounts you should follow:

— Sara McDaniel, @simplysoutherncottage

— Jason Lai, @jasonlaiinteriors

— Kelly Finley, @joystreetdesign

— Maitri Mody, @honeyidressedthepug

— David Quarles IV @david.quarlesiv

— Laura Botelho, @laurabotelhointeriors

— Marian Louise Designs, @marianlouisedesign

— Victoria Holly, @victoriahollyinteriors

— Lauren Lerner, @livingwithloloaz

— Beth Diana Smith, @bethdianasmith

[Want To Spruce Up Your Home in 2024? Add a Wall Mural]

Sara McDaniel, @simplysoutherncottage

Sara McDaniel’s Instagram feed chronicles the stunning restoration of her charming 1926 cottage, as well as other historic properties in Minden, Louisiana, she offers for short- and long-term rentals. Sara told U.S. News & World Report, “My goal is to inspire and equip others to save pieces of history, incorporate a personal design aesthetic while inspiring folks to live their best life in an unconventional way.”

Jason Lai, @jasonlaiinteriors

Owner and principal designer of JL Interiors, Jason Lai’s feed is a parade of gorgeous yet comfortable interiors. Jaw-dropping before-and-after photos show how masterfully Lai merges exquisite interior design with the everyday lifestyles of homeowners. In a post featuring an interior he designed in Mar Vista, California, Lai wrote, “Good design is actually a lot harder to notice than poor design, in part because good designs fit our needs so well that the design is invisible.”

Kelly Finley @joystreetdesign

Kelly Finley, CEO and creative director at Joy Street Design, is a “lover of bold color, functional spaces and pretty things,” per her IG bio, and her posts celebrate them all. Daring color palettes are at the heart of Finley’s home aesthetic, whether it’s a royal purple couch, a cobalt blue bathroom vanity or bright green kitchen cabinets. If you’ve been reluctant to infuse color in your space, you’ll be inspired by Finley’s feed.

[READ: What to Know About Brutalism: 2024’s Hot New Trend]

Maitri Mody, @honeyidressedthepug

Interior designer Maitri Mody’s mission is to prove that you can transform a rental with paint, removable wallpaper and more without losing your security deposit. Her feed is a whimsical, rainbow-hued display of all the clever things she has done to make her NYC apartment an Instagram-worthy home. Follow Mody for insightful decorating tips for small spaces or just to see her adorable pug, Ari, model coordinating outfits with her.

David Quarles IV @david.quarlesiv

Cited as one of Architectural Digest’s New American Voices of 2023, David Quarles IV displays an affinity for bold yet peaceful interior design. Of particular note are the before-and-after photos of his own home, which he has lovingly made over room by room. Follow his feed for a fun yet informative “Design School with Professor Quarles” series, where he discusses home design topics ranging from plants to patterns.

Laura Botelho @laurabotelhointeriors

Laura Botelho is an interior designer and home stager with an eye for creating spaces as comfortable as they are beautiful. Her designs are enhanced by rich wood furniture, metallic accents, statement lighting and bold accent walls. Her home office designs will encourage you to keep that camera on during virtual meetings. Speaking of which, the Frisco, Texas-based Botelho offers virtual design services to homeowners nationwide.

[Read: 5 Tile Trends Home Buyers Are Loving Right Now]

Marian Louise Designs, @marianlouisedesign

Before you default to tried-and-true subway tile for your kitchen backsplash, scroll through Marian Louise Design’s feed for ideas on how to take your all-white kitchen to the next level. Owner and principal designer Mimi Meacham and team post plenty of interiors that will spark ideas for your own space, everything from coastal chic to retro vibes.

Victoria Holly, @victoriahollyinteriors

So many interior design social media channels focus on before-and-after photos. While it’s true that Victoria Holly posts plenty of gorgeous designs to gawk at, she also includes the “during” photos. If you’ve ever wanted to witness creativity at work, follow Holly to glimpse her at design centers, where she curates paint colors, fabric swatches and even upholstery trim. Holly also accents her feed with useful design tips, like how to choose kitchen hardware (hint: always order samples first).

[See: Interior Design Tips From Experts]

Lauren Lerner, @livingwithloloaz

To scroll through Arizona-based Lauren Lerner and team’s feed is to feel like you’re actually living in those exquisite interiors (and some exteriors, too). The unique camera angles — some from high above, some quite close up — allow you to take in all the striking details inherent in the Living with Lolo aesthetic. Statement light fixtures are the star of many photos but they can’t be outshone by the impeccable decor and furnishings, like a sculpted cement side console for a foyer and a leather beanbag-type lounger for a sophisticated children’s room.

Diana Smith @bethdianasmith

Are you ready to embrace maximalism for your home? Follow Beth Diana Smith for how to do it the right way. From thoughtfully arranged gallery walls to shelves and countertops filled yet never cluttered with stylish decor, Smith’s feed offers plenty of inspiration on how to fit colors, patterns and much more of the things you love into your space.

More from U.S. News

How to Create a Reading Nook

Top Bedroom Remodeling Ideas

How to Turn Your Home Office Into a Welcoming Guest Room

10 Interior Design Instagram Accounts You Should Be Following originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/10/24: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.